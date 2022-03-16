The Flint Hills League announced its all-league selections this week.
Northern Heights placed three players on the all-league teams while Chase County had three.
GIRLS FIRST TEAM
Liz Armstrong, senior, Council Grove
Makenna French, senior, Northern Heights
Paige Martin, junior, Mission Valley
Aubrey Hinrichs, junior, Northern Heights
Paisli Butler, senior, Council Grove
GIRLS SECOND TEAM
Lily Judd, senior, West Franklin
Campbell Stark, sophomore, Osage City
Cameron Peel, senior, Central Heights
Abby Tubach, senior, Chase County
Jaycie Calvaruzo, senior, Mission Valley
GIRLS HONORABLE MENTION
Allison Swank, senior, West Franklin
Addyson Easter, senior, Lyndon
Elizabeth Devoll, senior, Osage City
BOYS FIRST TEAM
Landon Boss, junior, Osage City
Toby Miller, senior, Lyndon
Kellen Marshall, senior, Council Grove
Jackson Biggs, junior, Lyndon
Kaden Kirkpatrick, junior, Osage City
BOYS SECOND TEAM
Koen Hula, senior, Council Grove
Joel Deters, senior, Mission Valley
Trey Rogers, junior, West Franklin
Keaton Marcotte, senior, Mission Valley
Cooper Schroer, junior, Chase County
BOYS HONORABLE MENTION
Braden Heins, senior, Northern Heights
Tyler Sage, senior, Osage City
Darian Massey, senior, Osage City
Ethan Rowan, sophomore, Central Heights
Tucker Groh, sophomore, Chase County
