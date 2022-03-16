DSC04354.JPG
Michelle Pringle/Special to The Gazette

The Flint Hills League announced its all-league selections this week.

Northern Heights placed three players on the all-league teams while Chase County had three.

GIRLS FIRST TEAM

Liz Armstrong, senior, Council Grove

Makenna French, senior, Northern Heights

Paige Martin, junior, Mission Valley

Aubrey Hinrichs, junior, Northern Heights

Paisli Butler, senior, Council Grove

GIRLS SECOND TEAM

Lily Judd, senior, West Franklin

Campbell Stark, sophomore, Osage City

Cameron Peel, senior, Central Heights

Abby Tubach, senior, Chase County

Jaycie Calvaruzo, senior, Mission Valley

GIRLS HONORABLE MENTION

Allison Swank, senior, West Franklin

Addyson Easter, senior, Lyndon

Elizabeth Devoll, senior, Osage City

BOYS FIRST TEAM

Landon Boss, junior, Osage City

Toby Miller, senior, Lyndon

Kellen Marshall, senior, Council Grove

Jackson Biggs, junior, Lyndon

Kaden Kirkpatrick, junior, Osage City

BOYS SECOND TEAM

Koen Hula, senior, Council Grove

Joel Deters, senior, Mission Valley

Trey Rogers, junior, West Franklin

Keaton Marcotte, senior, Mission Valley

Cooper Schroer, junior, Chase County

BOYS HONORABLE MENTION

Braden Heins, senior, Northern Heights

Tyler Sage, senior, Osage City

Darian Massey, senior, Osage City

Ethan Rowan, sophomore, Central Heights

Tucker Groh, sophomore, Chase County

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.