The Emporia High boys, the Northern Heights boys, the Madison boys and girls and the Chase County boys and girls basketball teams will all be in action Thursday.
The Spartans (1-8) are coming off a 52-51 overtime win at Hayden last Friday as they head into a tussle with Bishop Miege at the 50th Annual Ralph Miller Tournament in Chanute at 5 p.m. They will then play Chanute at 7 p.m. on Friday while their Saturday matchup will be determined later.
The Wildcats (2-8) will face off with Central Heights at 4:30 p.m. in a consolation bracket game at the Flint Hills Shootout at White Auditorium. Northern Heights fell to Mission Valley 61-49 on Monday. If the Wildcats win Thursday, they will play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and if they lose they will play at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Bulldog girls (4-6) will play West Franklin at 3 p.m. in another Flint Hills Shootout consolation game. Chase County fell to Mission Valley 39-26 on Monday. With a win Thursday, the Bulldogs would play at 12 p.m. Saturday and with a loss, they would play at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The Chase County boys (3-7) will take on West Franklin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Bulldogs lost to Osage City 57-50 on Tuesday. A win earns them a game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and a loss earns them a 10:30 a.m. game on Saturday.
The Madison boys (6-2) and girls (6-2) will play Waverly Thursday night and Hartford Friday night.
Also on Friday, the Northern Heights girls (5-3) play Mission Valley at 3 p.m. and the Emporia High girls (7-2) host Washburn Rural at 6 p.m.
