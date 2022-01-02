Lyon County is an island of dentists, in a section of Kansas which is lacking them.
The federal government counts 476 U.S. counties as “dental shortage” areas, a recent report by Investigate TV said. They include every county around Emporia.
While YellowPages.com indicates more than 30 dentists practice in Emporia, an online map in the report indicated Chase and Wabaunsee Counties have no dentists at all. That's true for 18 other Kansas counties.
The data comes from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration.
Experts say a shortage of dental care can lead to tooth loss, along with other potential health threats including heart disease.
