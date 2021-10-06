The Emporia City Commission and Lyon County Commission will talk taxes during a combined luncheon meeting Thursday.
An agenda released Tuesday shows information will be provided on city and county sales taxes. The officials also will receive an update on the Fiber to Home Project providing internet access.
The county also will hear a presentation on the open burning process. Emergency Management Director Jarrod Fell will address commissioners at a separate action session Thursday morning about updating the Open Burning Resolution to reflect online reporting capabilities.
The county action session will begin at 9 a.m. The combined city-county meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the Lyon County Courthouse Jury Assembly Room.
