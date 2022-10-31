Emporia State punter Ross Brungardt was named MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week presented by Mammoth Construction for his efforts in the Hornets 42-14 win against Fort Hays State.
The junior from Lawrence, Kan. punted six times for an average of 40.8 yards per punt giving the Tigers an average starting field position of their own 23-yard line. He placed two punts inside the FHSU 20-yard line, including a 41-yarder that was downed at the Tiger one-yard line. He also booted one that deflected off a Tiger player at the FHSU 26-yard line and was recovered by the Hornets.
