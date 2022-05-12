The Emporia High School girls soccer team fell to Topeka High School, 7-1, on Tuesday night at Topeka High School.
The Spartans allowed two quick goals and trailed 2-0 eight minutes into the game then settled down defensively, only allowing one more goal the remainder of the half. Emporia scored 28 minutes into the second half, making it a 5-1 contest at that point.
