Tre’Zure Jobe led all scorers with 26 points but the Emporia State women’s basketball team’s upset bid came up short in a 70-65 loss to No. 1 Fort Hays State Saturday afternoon.
The game was neck-and-neck throughout, featuring six ties and six lead changes. The Hornets (5-3, 0-2) trailed 30-28 at halftime and 47-44 at the end of the third quarter. However, a 10-2 run by the Tigers (7-0, 2-0) to start the fourth put the game out of reach.
Emporia State held Division II’s top-ranked team to just 40% shooting (22 of 55) and 20% (3 of 15) from 3-point range. The Hornets also forced 15 Tiger turnovers.
Meanwhile, Emporia State 37.5% (24 of 64) and 33.3% (10 of 30) from long range while turning the ball over 14 times and getting outrebounded 43-32.
The Hornets will look to recover from two straight losses to Top 25 teams when they play at Newman Friday at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.