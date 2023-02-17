The Emporia State women’s basketball team knocked down double-digit threes for third time this season but were unable to take down No. 12 Central Missouri as the Lady Hornets fell to the Jennies 78-70 on Thursday night from Warrensburg, Mo.
Following a basket from the Jennies on the opening possession, Emporia State took an early lead with a 10-2 scoring which included eight early points from Tre'Zure Jobe as the Hornets took a 10-4.
Central Missouri was able to respond to the Lady Hornet run, scoring 11 of the next 12 points to take a 15-11 with under one minute to play in the first quarter.
Emporia State would score the final three points of the quarter on a Jobe three with nine seconds remaining in the quarter. With the basket, Jobe became just the third Lady Hornet to reach 2,000 career points.
The Lady Hornets struggled in the second quarter as they were outscored by the Jennies 19-10 as Emporia State trailed Central Missouri 34-24 entering the halftime break.
Both teams raced out to quick starts on the offensive end following the half as the Lady Hornets outscored the Jennies 13-11 over the first three and a half minutes of the third quarter.
The pace continued for the remainder of the quarter, but Emporia State was unable to trim the deficit any further as Central Missouri took a 65-49 lead into the fourth quarter. Both teams scored 25 or more points in the third quarter and shot at least 50% from the floor, including 5-9 from three for the Lady Hornets.
The offensive production for Emporia State continued into the final period as they scored 21 points in the quarter and outscored the Jennies by eight points. Despite the second half performance on the offensive end, the Lady Hornets were unable to trim the deficit below eight points in the final quarter.
Jobe led all scorers with 34 points on 14-of-22 shooting and 6-of-8 from three. Victoria Price joined Jobe in double figures as she scored 13 points and recorded a team-high seven rebounds against the Jennies.
Emporia State (13-12, 8-11 MIAA) will return to action for their final road game of the regular season as they take on Lincoln on Saturday, Feb. 18. The game is scheduled to tipoff at 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.