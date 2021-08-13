Emporians will have some new places to shop at the Emporia Pavilions.
Developer Emporia Land Development LLC announced Friday morning that it has signed long term leases on approximately 50,000 square feet of new buildings to be constructed at the shopping complex intersection of 24th Avenue and Industrial Road.
According to a written release, the new tenants include Ross Dress for Less, Shoe Show, Inc. and another national department store operator that did not authorize release of their name at this time.
The three new tenants will occupy space to be built by the developer directly adjacent to the existing 50,000 square foot Hobby Lobby store. The financial terms of the three leases were not disclosed, but the developer estimates the land and building improvements to be an investment of more than $8 million.
Construction on the site work for the new buildings will commence Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 with a view towards the developer delivering the stores to the tenants in the late summer of 2022.
For additional information on Ross Dress for Less visit www.rossstores.com.
For additional information on SHOE SHOW visit www.shoeshowmega.com.
