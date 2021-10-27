The Emporia High boys soccer team saw its season come to an end on its home turf with a 2-0 loss to Salina South Tuesday in the semifinal round of the 5A West Regional Tournament.
The No. 4 Spartans allowed two first-half goals to the No. 13 Cougars, which proved to be enough for the upset.
The loss wrapped up Emporia’s year with a 10-5-1 overall record, a significant improvement on 2020’s 7-8-1 mark.
It was the final game for seniors Kevin Rios, Alexys Ramires, Kaden Nguyen, Aidan Allemang, Jonathan Duarte and Alex Lemus.
Salina South will move on to the regional semifinal against Valley Center on Thursday.
