The Emporia Police Department Benefit Association got into the spirit of the spooky season as it held its seventh annual Zombie Run 5K in Jones Park and the surrounding neighborhoods Saturday evening.
The race started in 2014 and was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it made its return this year with perfect October weather.
Some of the 12 people who ran in the race dressed up as the undead while others wore t-shirts identifying them as “victims.” Race volunteers, who helped make sure runners made the right turns, were painted like zombies — and convincingly so.
Racers were also guided by ominous yard signs that ostensibly promised that somewhere ahead they would find a “safe zone” away from the lurking zombies, which of course was the finish line.
Fortunately, none of the runners succumbed to whatever contagion had transmogrified the race volunteers into monstrous creatures. And in fact, after the race, instead of having to feast on the not-yet-infected, they all enjoyed hot dogs, popcorn, candy and Hostess-donated donuts while they watched the movie “Hocus Pocus” together in the park.
The movie itself was free while the race sign-up and concessions had a cost. Emporia Police Department Deputy Chief Kevin Risley — who is also the EPDBA president — said the event was intended to raise funds for the 501(c)3 non-profit organization, which it then gives back to the public.
“We’ve given to the Spartan Shop, Corky’s Cupboard, Camp Alexander, Special Olympics Kansas,” he said. “There are so many different organizations we’ve given back to and we just love being part of the community. All the officers and civilian employees that are part of our association, we all live here too, so we are part of the community. We love having times and moments like this to enjoy with the community.”
Risley said the EPDBA has been around since 1985 and that in the past 10 to 15 years it has turned into a community engagement project. He said events like the Zombie Run and the contributions the EPDBA has made to local organizations are an important way for the police department to maintain a positive relationship with the community.
“It’s been vital in keeping our police department and public and our relations together just wonderfully,” he said. “We have a great community. I’ve lived here all my life and just being able to come out and get these kinds of experiences outside of a law enforcement experience is just so enjoyable.”
