Area schools had runners at a couple of meets this on Thursday.
The Chase County boys finished fourth at the Mission Valley Invite. The team was led by Silus Hernandez, who placed fourth with a time of 18:28.20. Northern Heights placed seventh and were led by Reese Spade, who placed 24th with a time of 21:16.57.
On the girls side, Chase County’s Saide Mushrush took 10th with a 24:12.59. Josie Tiffany of Northern Heights placed 12th with a 24:19.19.
“It was a great race day with several very competitive teams there that we haven’t run against before,” Chase County head coach Amy Budke said. “We are very proud of our athletes and are eager to see how the rest of the season unfolds.”
Northern Heights freshman Ellei McCrory took first on the girls side with a time of 19:46.55, defeating the runner up by almost two minutes. Lebo’s Cira Plummer took ninth with a time of 25:00.37 and Madison’s Lily Hudson placed 10th with a 25:35.13.
The Olpe boys took second at the Burlington XC Classic. Kaleb Arnold led the way for the Eagles, placing third with a time of 17:30.66. Hartford’s Cody Cleveland placed 10th with a 21:08.39.
