The red flags aren't out in the Emporia area yet. But they could be before Wednesday ends.
The area remains under a National Weather Service advisory for a “very high fire danger.” It's based on a mix of projected humidity and wind gusts.
“If deeper mixing takes place, conditions could reach Red Flag criteria,” a briefing early Wednesday said.
The afternoon humidity is forecast to be as low as 22% in Emporia, while northwest winds behind a weak cold front blow as high as 23 miles per hour.
As long as people are careful, Wednesday should be comfortable. The forecast high in Emporia is 62 degrees, after a top temperature Tuesday of 65.
Forecasters say similar fire conditions could return Friday afternoon. But as of now, the humidity is expected to be higher at 34%.
The early line for the weekend is for a cold Saturday with a high of 36, but a warmer Sunday with a high of 56. No rain or snow is expected in the next seven days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.