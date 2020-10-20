Editor’s Note: Each October, The Emporia Gazette celebrates and highlights local women in business. This week, we talk to Lori Siebenaler, a car saleswoman with Clint Bowyer Autoplex.
Lori Siebenaler was born into a drag racing family, but she has handled the curves in her career path like she’s driving a stock car.
Recently starting a new job in sales at Clint Bowyer Autoplex, the lifelong Emporian set out with a much different career in mind. When she enrolled at Emporia State University, she intended to go into journalism, but — given her affinity for numbers — was talked into taking the business route by her advisor. After finishing school at ESU and Baker University, her starting line was a career in accounting.
She came to a fork in the road, however, when a sales position opened at Norfolk Iron & Metal 17 years ago.
“It was a step out on the ledge for me,” Siebenaler said. “... I always saw myself in accounting or something like that, but there came a time in my life when I had a need for change. I decided to take a leap of faith.”
Shifting gears was just what she needed.
Siebenaler said she “fell in love” with working in sales and the relationships it allowed her to build.
“I knew that was what I wanted to do for the rest of my career,” she said.
It was an occupation that came easy for the mother of three adult children. She and her husband, John, share a passion for riding motorcycles; a love they have now passed on to the next generation.
To that enjoyment, Siebenaler has also become an avid gravel cyclist. She has ridden the Garmin DK 50-mile race three times and had plans to do the 100 in 2020, prior to the race being canceled. In June 2019, one week after riding the 50-mile gravel grinder, she rode the 500-mile Bike Across Kansas.
“I love the adventure,” she said. “I love the freedom of two wheels. You see things, smell things, hear things that you don’t when you’re in a car. I’m more at one with nature.”
Riding gravel and motorcycles also comes with a strong sense of camaraderie and community; meeting and getting to know fellow riders on a regular basis. That is where Siebenaler’s hobbies and career intersect.
After 14 years at Norfolk, Siebenaler again decided to take a different path and became the Sales Manager for the Emporia Convention and Visitors Bureau. There, she helped sell Emporia as the place to be for meetings, conferences and other events.
“I love Emporia,” she said. “I can’t imagine living anywhere else.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, however, slammed the brakes on the market for corporate events. Siebenaler used the opportunity to get back to her roots, in a sense, by becoming a Sales Consultant at Clint Bowyer Autoplex.
No matter where she stopped, however, the aspect of working in sales she has enjoyed the most has been the people who have been along for the ride.
“I love the customer relationship side of it,” Siebenaler said. “I love getting to meet people and getting to know people. Clint Bowyer Autoplex gives me the opportunity to do that every day.
“The most rewarding thing about it is when you do your job correctly and get that customer satisfaction. It’s a job that’s all about making people happy. It’s challenging sometimes, but it’s very rewarding.”
Siebenaler said she has been afforded many opportunities — professional and personal — living in Emporia. She said it was a “wonderful place to build a career” and that she is grateful for the community support she has received along with the positive examples in her life from local women such as her mother, who is also a long-time businesswoman in Emporia.
“I love working with members of our community,” she said. “I love my job. I love getting up for work every day.”
