Thunderstorms may reach the Emporia area Thursday. But the predicted snow may not linger long.
The National Weather Service says isolated storms are possible after 5 p.m. And all evening in Emporia.
The Friday forecast calls for rain before 9 a.m., then a rain-snow mix until 11 a.m. But temperatures should warm after that so rain again dominates. Emporia could wind up with one inch of rain, the wettest storm so far this year.
“Little or no snow accumulation expected,” the forecast for Emporia says. But one map shows as much as one inch could fall on Chase County.
The storm line will bring strong winds as well, with gusts to 45 miles per hour.
The wet weather should end Friday evening, with the low around freezing. The weekend leading into spring should be seasonal, with sunshine and highs around 70.
