More than 100 people went to the Lyon County Fairgrounds over the weekend for the start of early voting.
“We had 139 people who voted,” Amie Jackson with the Lyon County Clerk's office said Monday.
Polls were open for five hours at the Anderson Building. Jackson described the turnout as strong for an election with only city and county contests.
Advance voting now shifts to the County Clerk's office at the courthouse. Voters can mark ballots during regular office hours until 12:00 noon Monday, November 1. Election Day is the following day.
People can apply for advance ballots through Tuesday, October 26. That's also the deadline for mailing a ballot.
This year's Lyon County election includes three seats on the Emporia City Commission, three seats on the Emporia school board and a referendum on renewing the county's one-percent sales tax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.