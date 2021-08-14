The mask debate has taken center stage in discussions about the upcoming school year. Some people demand they be required, others demand they be optional. And then there is a smaller group that thinks the controversy has drowned out all other concerns, and that those who lose are the ones who are most vulnerable.
Ari Lattimer is a 7-year-old second-grader-to-be in the Emporia school district. She can’t wait to get back to her beloved Village Elementary and see all of her friends again. The problem is, Ari’s mother, Tarrah Lattimer, is worried that that still can’t happen anytime soon.
Ari has been diagnosed with acute asthma, neurofibromatosis type 1 and allergic rhinitis, meaning that she’s at high risk for severe complications if she were to contract COVID-19. Because of her young age, she’s ineligible to receive the vaccine.
The Lattimer family hasn’t done much since March 2020. Ari’s health vulnerability meant that birthday parties, family outings and even grocery trips were no-gos. Even Tarrah has limited her activities so as not to inadvertently bring home any illness to Ari.
Last school year, Ari was able to attend school remotely, using a webcam to participate with her class as much as possible. Tarrah was also able to work from home.
“It wasn’t the easiest situation, but we were safe and it made it work for her,” Tarrah said.
However, a new state law prohibits Kansas kids from receiving more than 40 hours of remote instruction during the 2021-22 school year, with few exceptions due to extenuating circumstances.
The system that the Lattimers learned to manage last school year was now apparently off the table.
So Tarrah enrolled Ari in school for this year while she also began looking into other options. The only alternative she could find other than outright homeschooling was the Kansas Virtual Academy. That program would allow Ari to learn from home, but not in the same way she had last school year.
“I have looked at the online options and they look fine except for that my social butterfly won’t have any social interaction with other kids,” Tarrah wrote in an email.
Additionally, the Kansas Virtual Academy website says that each student is required to have a “Learning Coach” — which can be a parent or another responsible adult — physically present with them and that the “typical Learning Coach time commitment in grades K–5 is 4–6 hours a day.”
“For me as a single parent trying to hold down a job, there’s not that option,” Tarrah said.
She’s also uncomfortable with bringing in someone else to serve as Ari’s Learning Coach, because Tarrah wouldn’t know where that person has been, who they’ve been around and how safely they have acted in the community. Tarrah simply isn’t willing to potentially expose Ari to someone who might be carrying the virus. It would be just as unsafe an environment for Ari as physically going to school.
“I don’t feel like I have any options,” Tarrah said.
Seeking solutions, finding none
On Aug. 1, Tarrah did the only thing she felt she could do and sent an email to the USD 253 Board of Education.
“My child’s doctor has said that if my child gets COVID that she is at a higher risk of it killing her. As a parent what would you do to protect your child if they were in the situation?” the email read in part. “If you had a sick child that had Cancer or any other life threatening illness wouldn’t you do all that you could to save them? Please don’t take my option to do the same for my own child away from me.
“Without my child being old enough to get vaccinated nothing in our world has changed. My child’s doctors were hopeful that there was going to be a vaccine available before this school year started but it hasn’t happened yet. That’s why I am pleading with all of you to think of kiddos like mine while you are planning for this next school year.”
Board member Leslie Seeley responded to Tarrah’s email and expressed her condolences for the situation the Lattimer family was in. She also explained that remote learning wasn’t an option this year because of decisions made at the state level.
“We are basically barred from offering a remote learning option. Sadly, USD 253 does not have an approved virtual program and we were not given enough time to develop a well-designed program after this announcement was made,” Seeley wrote.
Tarrah was frustrated that the district didn’t have an online option for its students.
“To me, that says they didn’t take the time to get a remote learning option in place for our kids,” she said. “ … Something is better than nothing, and the option to do that and keep her safe, I will do that before anything else. But I think our school should offer a safe option for all kids and not just ‘normal’ kids.”
But USD 253 Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder said that the remote learning program — which was available last year but done away with beyond 40 hours this year — is “completely different” from a virtual learning program — which is what the Kansas Virtual Academy is and what such an online program would be if it existed in USD 253.
“Virtual school is very different,” Anderson-Harder said. “It has a different funding source. You have teachers that are dedicated to that are dedicated to that. Remote teaching, we had teachers that were assigned to that. We had some teachers that were also doing the hybrid, so a mix of the on-site and the remote.”
Anderson-Harder also said that implementing a virtual school wasn’t as simple as just continuing the remote instruction that the district did throughout last year.
“There’s just more planning and curriculum specifically for virtual school than remote,” she said. “We were really just adapting what we’re doing on-site to the remote, so it is a whole other level. … We were really proud of our remote instruction, what we were able to provide, so I think that’s where there was a little bit of a misconception that we thought that we could do that virtual school pretty easily, but once you start looking at the requirements, it is much more involved.”
Anderson-Harder said that the district will continue to do what it can to ensure that all students’ needs are met.
“We want to be able to serve every single family in the community, so if that means virtual school, I mean, we’re looking at that but that doesn’t mean that we’re guaranteed we’re going to do that, but we’re looking into that because we do, we understand the concerns that families have,” she said.
Speaking out
On Wednesday, Tarrah decided to do something she wasn’t sure about. She put on her mask, got in her car and attended the USD 253 Board of Education meeting. When she arrived at the Mary Herbert Education Center, a crowd of people protesting a mask mandate was standing in front of the entrance. A security guard told her she could walk through the crowd to enter the building.
“That’s when they noticed me and starting chanting, ‘No masks! Take off your mask! It doesn’t help you!” Tarrah said. “ … You know, it just kind of dishevels you at the door.”
When it was her turn to speak, Tarrah approached the podium and explained her situation to the school board.
“I’m trying to work to keep my child safe and give her an education, like all of these people want for their kids,” she told the board. “Are they talking anything about education for high-risk kids? We’re not. We’re only worried about masks and that kids don’t want to do it. But what are we doing for our high-risk kids? What’s the school board going to do to put something in place that protects my child and gives her an education?”
Tarrah sat through all four hours of the meeting. While she was glad to hear that the district had decided to universalize masking, it didn’t necessarily make her feel more comfortable about sending Ari to school. After all, as part of universal masking, masked-up kids who’ve had close contact with COVID-19 may not have to quarantine. But for Tarrah, that’s still too much risk.
After the board meeting, Seeley approached Tarrah and Tarrah asked Seeley if her daughter’s condition would qualify as an extenuating circumstance that would allow her to receive more than the allowed 40 hours of remote learning.
“She said that she’s going to send me an email [Thursday] and include [Judy Stanley] on that email so we can talk about that too,” Tarrah said.
It’s uncertain whether Ari’s condition would actually count as an extenuating circumstance. While the USD 253 school board would have to approve Ari’s outstripping of the 40-hour allotment, its approval would be subject to auditing by the state and if the state determined that the board’s approval didn’t qualify, then the district could lose funding.
Lingering uncertainty
With the first day of school looming next week, Tarrah still isn’t sure what she’s going to do. If her push to allow Ari to learn remotely doesn’t come to fruition, then she only has two options, neither of which seems tenable.
Tarrah can either send her daughter to school, where Ari will be around other kids who may very well be carrying the virus that could devastate her 7-year-old body.
Or Tarrah can enroll Ari in the Kansas Virtual Academy and either be Ari’s Learning Coach herself — which could put the family’s livelihood in jeopardy — or bring in a different Learning Coach — which might introduce the virus into the Lattimer home, the one place the family has so far made certain is COVID-19-free.
“I’m out of options and school starts [Aug. 19]. The school’s not worried about our education at all. But if we don’t go, then [the Department for Children and Families] will show up at our house,” Tarrah said with a dispirited chuckle.
Not sure why the mom doesn’t just home school. Pretty sure that option is still on the table. 🤷🏽♂️
She’s a single mom. She said that she looked into virtual options but she doesn’t want to bring a person into her home because she doesn’t know where that person has been. Instead, she’s sending her to school where kids who were exposed are still going to be allowed in school. It would make more sense to me to have 1 person come in to help her kid with virtual school, than to send her with a bunch of dirty liberty loving mouth breathers who probably aren’t going to be wearing their masks properly (because no one does). [pirate]
