Brian Ostermann

Brian Ostermann was officially introduced as the new Emporia State women's basketball head coach at White Auditorium on Tuesday afternoon.

 John Sorce/Gazette

Brian Ostermann was officially introduced as the eighth head coach of the Emporia State women’s basketball program at a press conference at White Auditorium on Tuesday afternoon.

Ostermann comes to Emporia State from Kansas State, where he was the Associate Head Coach for the last nine seasons.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.