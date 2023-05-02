Brian Ostermann was officially introduced as the eighth head coach of the Emporia State women’s basketball program at a press conference at White Auditorium on Tuesday afternoon.
Ostermann comes to Emporia State from Kansas State, where he was the Associate Head Coach for the last nine seasons.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to be here and take over a program that has the tradition that Emporia State has,” Ostermann said. “It feels good to get started and today is kind of that first step toward getting this team back to going to the NCAA Tournament and competing for MIAA and national championships. Not every program has the support and resources to do that at this level, but we do at Emporia State. We have a high standard here and we’re going to welcome that opportunity.”
Ostermann is no stranger to the MIAA. He began his career as a graduate assistant at Northwest Missouri and was an assistant at Missouri Western for four years. He will be entering his 35th year as a college coach and his experience at all levels will help him in this role.
He doesn’t have to look far from Emporia for some good examples of coaches who have built championship-caliber programs, a level he wants to get Emporia State back to.
“There’s a lot of components to be a champion and we’ve got a lot of great examples,” Ostermann said. “Brandon Schneider up at KU did it here at Emporia State. There’s another guy up in Lawrence that’s won a national championship or two in Bill Self, who is a friend as well. Then we have a great group of coaches at Kansas State. Not just Jeff Mittie, but you have Chris Klieman and Jerome Tang and you can watch what those guys do and how they do it.”
Faith Paramore will be one of the Lady Hornets returning players and she’s looking forward to getting to know Ostermann and his coaching style.
“We’re really excited to get things started,” Paramore said. “It’s been a long process since our last game and everything kind of took place, so we’re excited to have Coach O and his family here and get to know them and begin to build relationships before the summer.”
Ostermann just arrived in Emporia a few days ago so he is still getting to know the team. But taking time one-on-one with each of them will be important as he continues to build those relationships.
“I met with each of the players this morning for 20-30 minutes each and I got to know them a little bit,” Ostermann said. “I think the most important thing in building relationships is getting that one-on-one time where you can get an understanding of who they are. We’re on that very basic stage of learning about each other and I’m really looking forward to learning more about them.”
Paramore has already transferred once, having come to Emporia State from Oral Roberts, so she didn’t want to go through that process again. But relationships are important for her and she’s excited to play for someone who looks after the person as well as the athlete.
“He’s definitely a relationship guy and that’s huge for me,” Paramore said. “It’s a lot easier to go out and play for someone that loves you, so I’m really excited to play for someone who cares for me as a person and not just as a basketball player.”
Ostermann and Emporia State Athletic Director David Spafford have a prior connection from their days at Kansas State. But they did not meet on campus. They met at church.
“David and I first met at church nine years ago,” Ostermann said. “I shook his hand and that led to going out to lunch. He was [working with the Kansas State] Foundation so he wasn’t necessarily in athletics at the time, though he was raising money for athletics. I had just gotten to K-State and it was good to make a new friend, and then he left. But we’ve stayed in touch and when this opportunity opened, that relationship was a big reason why I was interested in this position at this time.”
Ostermann said he has five core values, or “four pillars and a heart in the middle,” that he hopes to instill at Emporia State: E cubed: “Effort, Enthusiasm and Execution,” HYT: “Help Your Teammate,” DYJ: “Do Your Job,” IAO: “Improvise, Adapt, Overcome,” and the heart in the middle represents “Faith, Hope, Love.”
These were acronyms that Ostermann started back in 1999 when he had his first head coaching position with the Colby Community College men’s team that helped him build a culture.
“I came up with some things because you want to build a culture,” Ostermann said. “The way I do things is they’re going to hear those things almost every day. If we can forget about ourselves for a few minutes, go help somebody else. It can be anyone, not just someone on your team. Helping each other is something that’s going to be at the core of what we do.”
Kansas State will likely enter the upcoming season as one of the favorites in the Big 12 and it is not an easy decision to walk away from a good situation. But sometimes God opens doors that are too good to pass up.
“It’s always tough when you change jobs but I learned a long time ago you don’t stay for players and you don’t leave because of players,” Ostermann said. “You leave because of opportunity, and you leave because doors are open. And those doors are opened by God a lot of times.”
God opened the door at Emporia State, and Ostermann hopes to raise another national championship banner in White Auditorium.
