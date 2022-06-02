The Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches released their All-State baseball selections, with several area players named to the 2A-1A team.
Four Lebo-Waverly players were selected: Kyle Reese, Jonas Konrade, Corey Reese Jr. and Drew Konrade. The Wolfdogs posted a 13-6 record in 2022, losing to Central Heights High School in round one of the regionals.
“Kyle Reese and Jonas Konrade were our two senior leaders who had tremendous seasons,” said Lebo-Waverly head coach Jason Konrade in an email sent to the Gazette. “Kyle’s defense catching and calling the game for our pitchers was at an extremely high level. He batted lead off for us and set our offensive tone! Jonas was our leader in the field at shortstop, and did a good job of getting on base and driving in runs offensively.” (He led the team in OPS, slugging, and RBI.)
Konrade said Corey Reese Jr. might have been the team’s most valuable player this year. The sophomore showcased his versatility and athleticism by playing six positions during the season and led the Wolfdog squad with a .569 batting average, a .694 on-base percentage, 17 walks and 22 stolen bases.
Freshman Drew Konrade played flawless defense in 2022, going errorless and registering 38 of 38 putouts. He was also the team leader in hits (30), triples (3) and batting (.536).
“I am extremely proud of these four hardworking tough baseball players,” Konrade said. “And want to wish Kyle the best of luck as he continues playing next year at Barton County Junior College, and Jonas best of luck as he plays at Kansas Wesleyan.”
Valley Falls High School had the most players on the list, with five.
The 2A-1A player of the year was junior middle infielder Cesar Gomez of Elkhart High School.
2nd team all-state:
Middle infield
Jonas Konrade (Sr.) Lebo-Waverly
Outfield
Drew Konrade (Fr.) Lebo-Waverly
Honorable mention
Catcher
Kyle Reese (Sr.) Lebo-Waverly
Utility
Corey Reese Jr. (So) Lebo-Waverly
