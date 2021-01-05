“Lemon tree very pretty and the lemon flower is sweet
But the fruit of the poor lemon is impossible to eat”
--Will Holt, late 1950s
“Lemon Tree” is a beautiful song by Will Holt, based on a Brazilian folk tune and recorded in 1965 by Trini Lopez. I grew up listening to a version by The Kingston Trio, the beautiful harmonies suggesting that the sourness is endurable, metaphorically.
After all, “Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all” right? How about “Oh, to be young and to feel love’s keen sting”?
I love lemons: scent, color, taste. I have a kindred spirit in one Billy Ukrazhenko, Assistant Director for Leadership Gifts at the Emporia State University Foundation. Billy shared his lemon squares recipe and some thoughts.
“I suppose it’s worth noting that I like all kinds of lemon desserts” Billy said. “Perhaps it started with the first time I made these, but I’m not really sure!
“The recipe I think is pretty straightforward, but it is pulled out of a vast book of recipes that my mother had started when she was growing up in Estonia. (My father is from Belarus and I was born in Italy!) Cooking was always a staple in their homes, and I think watching it throughout my childhood provided me the inspiration and confidence do the same and try new things.
“I’m not sure there’s much culinary advice outside of the prospect of using the honey as an alternative (my dad has several beehives so it’s a staple around my family!) or not beating the eggs for too long. However, adding more lemon juice never hurts! My mother has sometimes incorporated rhubarb in it as well.
“Recently, I’ve prepared these for friendsgiving and even a white elephant gift exchange since I’ve been here in Emporia. Stuffing a tray of these and including a side of honey is a big hit!”
Fantastic, Billy. Thank you for sharing. Let’s get cooking!
Billy’s Lemon Squares
4 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup unsalted butter
1/2 cup powdered sugar
4 eggs
2 cup white sugar*
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 Tablespoons lemon juice
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
In a large bowl, mix flour, butter and powdered sugar together. Work by hand until smooth and elastic.
Spread evenly in a 9-x-13-inch pan and three-quarters of the space up the sides. Bake crust for 20 minutes.
Use blender to mix remaining ingredients for 3 minutes. Pour over crust, increase heat to 350 degrees and cook an additional 25 minutes or until golden brown.
Let cool for 10 minutes before cutting and serving.
*Honey is a great substitution for sugar. For every 1 cup of sugar, substitute 1/2 to 2/3 cup honey. Also, reduce oven temperature by 25 degrees as honey caramelizes. Check early and often to avoid burning or overbaking.
