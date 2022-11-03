Regional postseason action begins tonight as Chase County High School travels to Caldwell for a playoff showdown with South Sumner. Olpe High School hosts Pleasanton High School Friday night, and Lebo High School hosts Frankfort High School on Friday, too. Madison High School plays on the road against a fierce Little River High School program.
Olpe (7-2) shut down Pleasanton (7-2) in week four, 27-0 but struggled with inconsistent execution. The game was marred by interceptions, fumbles and mishandled snaps/handoffs. That was six weeks ago. The Eagles played well in October. And quarterback Truman Bailey has turned up the volume on his game as of late. Blake Redeker’s consistency always helps, the running back a threat to exceed 100 yards on the ground on any given Friday. The Blu-Jays’ starting quarterback is Kam Staton, who is 54-95 with 11 TDs and eight picks on the season. Their primary rusher is senior Karsten McKee, who averages 92.7 yards per game and 6.1 yards per carry. Sophomore linebacker Hayden Johnson has recorded 16 tackles for loss. Kickoff on Friday in Olpe is at 7 p.m.
Chase County vs. South Sumner
Chase County (8-1) faces South Sumner, a team in its first season of a player merger between South Haven High School and Caldwell High School. It seems to have worked out pretty well. The Outlaws are 9-0. South Sumner’s version of Mitch Budke is senior quarterback Keiondre Smith, who has rushed for 1300 yards and is averaging 185 per game. And speaking of Budke, the offense’s focal point is almost guaranteed to rush for more than a deuce each week. Last Thursday, he dropped 269 yards and five scores on Sedan. The Budke-Smith subtext is interesting, but more importantly will most likely be a key factor in the game’s outcome. The game was moved up to tonight at Caldwell High School due to forecasted inclement weather on Friday. The kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Madison (6-3) will do battle with Little River (8-1) Friday. It could be a challenging evening for the Bulldogs. Little River has some ballers. More than half of quarterback Rylan Konen’s completions have resulted in touchdowns. He’s 27-44 with 14 TDs and one interception. Running back Braxton Lafferty averages 102.6 yards per game. On the other side of the ball, Grant Stephens has made a whopping 21 tackles for loss. Madison will have to counter with quarterback Hayden Helm and running back Bryson Turner. The duo combined for nearly 400 yards on the ground last week with seven TDs. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Little River High School.
Lebo (7-2) squares off against Frankfort (4-5) tomorrow. Frankfort lost to Chase County in week one, 60-8. But what matters is what you’ve done lately. The Wildcats upset Tipton Catholic High School last week, defeating the Blujays by 20 points. However, they’ll have to contend with the offensive triumvirate of Corey Reese, Drew Konrade and Luke Davies on Friday. And Addison Smith looks to extend his tackle-for-loss numbers on defense. Kickoff from Lebo will be at 6 p.m. on Friday.
