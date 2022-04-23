The Emporia Gazette
It was 24 years ago when Elexa Dawson first attended the Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield. To say it made an impression on her would be an understatement.
She has attended every year, participating in some capacity, most often with Weda Skirts. Her daughter was only two months old the first time they attended. Now she is a young adult, who has grown up roaming the campgrounds and enjoying the music. People that Dawson met at the Walnut Valley Festival have become some of her closest friends and are now more like family.
“Winfield is a big thing for us,” Dawson said. “It is one of the reasons I came to Kansas and one of the reasons I began writing songs.”
Over the years Weda Skirts has enjoyed and performed at the campgrounds during the festival. The campgrounds have a rich culture and draw thousands of audience members. While the group loves performing in the campgrounds this year, they will be taking the main stage at the Walnut Valley Festival.
“This is the first time we will do the main stage, we have always just done the campground stages,” Dawson said. “This is a dream come true. To be invited to the main stage is huge. It is still shocking that we will get to do this.”
The Walnut Valley Festival is scheduled for Sept. 14 - 18. It will serve as a fitting conclusion to a busy summer for Weda Skirts. In addition to several performances, the group will also be hosting a retreat with their fans. The retreat is scheduled for Aug. 6 with tickets going on sale on May 1.
The Weda Retreat will be a day filled with activities including workshops, artist talks, centering practices, a film screening and an evening concert. There will be optional glamping lodging available to early registrants.
“Five of us are planning the retreat,” Dawson said. “People who listen to our music expect a certain healing vibe. We thought we wanted to take a day to focus on that part of it, that community aspect to really let that come out all the way.”
Dawson says attendees should plan on enjoying brunch, participating in centering activities, soulmatic movement, a talking circle, journal crafting, nature walks, and a beautiful fiddle meditation. The event will be held in Chase County though the exact location will not be released until tickets go on sale May 1.
“It will be a day to get together to do some intentional practices, instigate action and nurture healing,” Dawson said.
Follow Weda Skirts on Facebook to get your tickets for the retreat and know about all upcoming performance dates.
