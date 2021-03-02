When Deon Morrow sees the color yellow, he thinks of springtime and flowers. Just seeing the color can put him in a good mood, and help him feel more grounded and connected to his emotions.
For 13-year-old Laura Poersch, the color was far less appealing, but greens and reds brought her joy.
Identifying how you interact with color was just one focus of Morrow’s “Express Yourself” art class at the Emporia Arts Center, Saturday afternoon.
“I think people are reacting to color, they just haven’t thought of it in that way,” Morrow said. “So, this is making them think more about, ‘Okay, this is your favorite color, but why is it your favorite color?’”
Morrow, who has a background in advertising, said people are reacting to the colors around them whether they realizing it or not. He noted marked differences in moods during different seasons for many people, when flowers and trees are in bloom in the spring vs. the somewhat muted absence of color during the winter months.
“I’m just making them aware of what color is doing and why they like it,” he said.
Morrow said his appreciation and understanding of color was developed, in part, thanks to his father.
“I grew up with my dad creating art around me all the time,” he said. “He would explain why he was using colors. When I was younger, I could look at something and be like, ‘OK. That’s how that makes you feel.’ So I was very connected with my feelings and got very engaged just because of how he used his.”
Morrow’s class is geared toward high school and college-aged students and centered around open conversation, with a goal of creating a piece of art that would bring the artist feelings of happiness whenever they look at it. Instead of using a paintbrush, Morrow had Poersch and the other participant, Isaac Partridge, place the paint directly on the canvas. Then, they used wooden popsicle sticks to scrape the paint across the canvas.
The results were colorful and unique abstract pieces.
“I really like it,” Poersch said, dragging a stick through shades of red and green acrylic paint. “Usually, I draw specific things like in sketchbooks and stuff, but it’s nice to just do something that’s not supposed to be anything.”
On the other side of the room, Partridge was using shades of purple and black. Together on the canvas, the colors blended into a galactic scene.
Morrow said he is looking to offer more classes like this in the future and encourages people to explore different classes at the arts center.
“If you want to take a class, talk to the arts center, we can set something up,” he said. “I’d love to teach a wide range of people. I never thought I’d be a teacher, but it’s kind of something that I’m leaning more into. Art has helped me so much and I just want to help other people.”
The Emporia Arts Center is located at 815 Commercial St. Visit www.emporiaksarts.org for class listings or call 620-343-6473 for more information.
