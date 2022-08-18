Friday nights are not high school football nights in Kansas yet. Given the chance for storms this week, that may be a good thing.
The Storm Prediction Center includes the Emporia area in a level-one “marginal” area for severe storms Friday evening. Winds as strong as 60 miles per hour and hail the size of quarters are possible.
The action could start as early as Thursday night in Chase and Greenwood Counties. The National Weather Service advises a “stray thunderstorm or two” could head in that direction.
But sunshine should dominate Thursday in the Emporia area, as well as the first half of Friday and most of Saturday afternoon.
The Wednesday high warmed back to 88 degrees at Emporia Municipal Airport. That's one degree below normal for mid-August.
Cottonwood Falls reported 0.05 inches of rain Wednesday, with a high of 77.
