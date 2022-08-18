Storm risk map - 8.18.22

Emporia is in a level-one "marginal" area for severe storms Friday evening. Areas to the northwest should receive only mild rain.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

Friday nights are not high school football nights in Kansas yet. Given the chance for storms this week, that may be a good thing.

The Storm Prediction Center includes the Emporia area in a level-one “marginal” area for severe storms Friday evening. Winds as strong as 60 miles per hour and hail the size of quarters are possible.

