GREAT BEND — The Lebo girls basketball team’s bid for a third state title came to an end Friday night at Barton Community College.
The Wolves lost a close contest to Hanover 54-47 in the quarterfinals of the 1A Division II state tournament.
Lebo finishes the season 22-2.
“Very pleased with our effort,” said Lebo head coach Patrick Gardner in a text message. “I thought it took us a while to get going, but came out in the second half and played extremely well.”
Hanover proved to be a redoubtable opponent.
The Wildcats scored early and often as Lebo seemed to be operating under some anxiety. The Wolves finally settled down five minutes into the game but still trailed 13-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Lebo brought its trademark aggression — though it was a bit reckless initially — as Hanover continuously turned the rock over, coughing it up 10 times in the first half alone. Lebo had the opportunity to control the contest but couldn’t convert the turnovers into points.
Hanover led 20-14 at the half.
The Wolves didn’t take the lead until well into the third quarter. Senior Allie Moore made a 3-point shot, putting Lebo ahead 27-25. The momentum shifted and the Wolves seemingly assumed control of the game.
Lebo garnered a 36-30 lead early in the final quarter and increased the score by eight at 38-30. But then Murphy’s Law took effect, and Hanover embarked on a 16-4 run.
“I thought there were a few different things that happened,” Gardner said. “A few things didn’t go our way and felt like it took the wind out of our sail.”
Turnovers still plagued the Wildcats during the second half, but as in the first half, Lebo couldn’t take advantage of them.
“We forced 21 turnovers but didn’t get transition points out of those,” Gardner said.
Hanover regained the lead at 4:18 in the fourth quarter and never relinquished it.
Scoring was another factor that made the difference in the outcome.
“They shot 26 free throws to our 14,” Gardner said. “They hit 20 of them. We just couldn’t put them away.”
Lebo shot 25% from 3-point land, and the offensive powerhouse of Brooklyn Jones, Audrey Peek and Saige Hadley only averaged 9.6 points each in the game.
