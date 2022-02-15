I’ve been working my way through some of the snow day recipes from last week.
Hot, comforting, flavorful foods on a cold day are just the best. I’ve made sausage and bean soup before, but Becky Mishler’s Italian sausage and bean soup really caught my attention
I sent her an online message to ask how she made it. Of course, she just throws things together and they turn into magic!
Becky replied: “I fly by the seat of my pants with soups!
“From my memory it was as follows: brown Italian sausage in pan. Remove when browned, reserving grease. Saute carrot, yellow onion and celery in sausage grease until translucent and fragrant.
“Add garlic and saute another minute. Add vegetable stock until bubbling. Add white beans (I used cannellini) and heat through.
“Remove 2 cups and blend smooth. Return to pot and bring back to bubbling.
“Add in sliced yellow squash, browned sausage, and parmigiano rinds. Simmer 20-ish minutes.
“Just before serving, stir in 2 cups torn spinach (kale or arugula or a mix would work), 1/2 cup half & half, and a capful of apple cider vinegar.
“For seasonings throughout I used salt and pepper, Tuscan Farmhouse Italian, red pepper flakes, and Umami seasoning. Not sure if that helps, but there it is.”
Actually, I totally get it. Except the apple cider vinegar.
Becky just so happens to own Vault Meats and Cheese and has plenty of parmigiano rinds to choose from. As she explained, the flavor is immense since it’s from the outside of the wheel, harder due to the proximity, so best used kind of like a soup bone: throw it in, let it melt as far as it will, then fish out what’s left before serving.
I dropped by Vault to get some parm to make this dish and asked Becky about the vinegar.
“I don’t know why it works, but it does. It just adds a little zing at the end of cooking,” she said. “I always add just a tiny capful to my soups.”
Oh, and she saves up her non-cruciferous vegetable scraps to make her own broth, too. Yay, Becky!
I know there are those who are not comfortable without measurements, so I found a similar recipe, tested it Becky-style, and pulled it together for you. Homemade bread, a bowl of this yumminess and some legitimate parmigiano from the Vault is all you need. Let’s get cooking!
Italian Sausage and White Bean Soup
1 pound fresh Italian sausage
1/2 medium onion chopped
2 small carrots peeled and chopped small
1 stalk celery, minced
3 cloves garlic minced
4 (14 fluid ounce) cans white beans (cannellini) drained
4 cups vegetable or chicken broth
1 dash Italian seasoning
1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary
2 – 4 inches of parmigiano rind
1 cup thinly sliced yellow squash, cut into half-rounds
2 cups (packed) fresh baby spinach
Salt and pepper to taste
Take the sausage meat out of its casings and crumble it into a large soup pot.
Cook over medium-high heat for 10 - 12 minutes or until the fat has been rendered out and the meat is no longer pink.
Transfer the sausage to a plate, leaving about 2 tablespoons of fat in the pot (spoon any excess out).
Add the onion, carrots and celery to the pot and sauté for 3 - 5 minutes or until it’s softened and starting to lightly brown.
Stir in the garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
Add the beans, chicken broth, Italian seasoning and rosemary. Give it a good stir and scrape up any brown bits off the bottom of the pot.
Take the pot off the stove and use an immersion blender to partially purée the soup. If you don’t have one, you can take out two cups of soup and puree in a blender. Just hold on to the lid or the heat will blow it off the blender when you start it up and you’ll have to re-paint the kitchen ceiling.
Return the sausage to the pot along with the squash and parmigiano rinds. Increase the heat to high. Once the soup starts to boil, partially cover the pot and reduce to a simmer. Cook for 10 - 15 minutes or until the squash has softened and the soup has thickened up a bit more.
Stir in the spinach and let it wilt for a minute or two. Taste and season with salt and pepper as needed. Remove an remaining rind and serve immediately with some rustic bread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.