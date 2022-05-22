LENEXA — The state swimming and diving championships wrapped up Saturday, Emporia High School divers claiming two places in the top 10.
Spartan senior Cadance Vincent finished second, and junior Jacey Stutler was eighth in the 1-meter diving competition.
Vincent had an uphill battle coming into the final as St. James Academy’s Emma Holton was nearly 20 points ahead of Vincent, putting together dives in the semi-finals that provided the point cushion. Holton nailed her first dive in the finals, scoring 40.70 and creating some insurance space in case her round 10 and 11 dives went sideways. Vincent bettered Holton in round nine, performing a somersault with 1 and 1/2 twists and a 2.3 degree of difficulty, garnering a score of 42.55 and placing her 15 points behind Holton. Abby Paprocki of St. Thomas Aquinas High School was also in the mix until a round-nine miss, essentially eliminated her from top-three contention. Holton and Vincent slightly regressed in round 10, and the point gap stood at 12. In the final round, Holton would have to score low and Vincent high for the Spartan diver to become state champion. But Holton’s forward 2-somersaults dive resulted in 48.30 points, putting a championship out of reach for Vincent. This was the second consecutive year the Emporia diver placed second at the state meet. Vincent was named to the Kansas Coaches Association all-state second team.
The state meet experience should help Stutler next season. She cracked the top-10 and medaled, picking up eighth place after converting on a forward somersault with two twists and reverse 2-somersaults.
“They were so solid in their last three dives…So proud of these girls and their efforts…going all the way to State,” said Emporia diving coach Barbara Clark in a text message.
Results-
1, Emma Holton, St. James Academy, 409.40. 2, Cadance Vincent, Emporia, 384.60. 3, Megan Callahan, St. James Academy, 352. 4, Tarissa Adams, Maize High School, 349.20. 5 Abby Poprocki, St. Thomas Aquinas 348.20. 6, Catherine Campbell, St. James Academy, 343.80. 7, Caroline Fields, Central High School, 343.75. 8, Jacey Stutler, Emporia, 341.40. 9, Emma Todd, Andover High School, 337.85. 10, Olivia Carlson, Centre High School, 333.30. 11, Chloe Fields, Andover, 316.05. 12, Kaylee Gregg, Hayden High School, 300,90. 13, Abby Hardgree, St. Thomas Aquinas, 293.65. 14, Eden Hakes, Mill Valley High School, 292.10. 15, Rachel Sims, Salina South High School, 281.95. 16, Ally Exline, Salina South, 279.75.
