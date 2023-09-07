The Emporia girls tennis team competed at a quad in Spring Hill on Thursday.
The No. 2 doubles team of Peyton Chanley and Kinsley Hines as well as No. 1 singles player Kali Keough went 2-1.
Danika Williams went 0-3 at No. 2 singles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Darian Chadwick and Ashlynn Foraker had to forfeit after one match due to injury.
Emporia will return home to host a tournament on Saturday, Sept. 9 beginning at 9 a.m.
