Coming off an opening weekend that saw the Lady Hornets win their first two games, Emporia State has another tough road test this afternoon against No. 10 Drury in Springfield, Mo.
This will be a matchup of two of the winningest programs in NCAA Division II. Emporia State has spent the most weeks in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Top 10 with 190 weeks while the Panthers are third all-time at 165 weeks.
Emporia has played well so far on the defensive side of the ball, and sophomore guard Katie Horyna knows that is one of the team’s keys to success.
“I think we really stand out from the defensive perspective,” Horyna said. “We play well in the zone, are fast-paced and we want to turn our defense into offense most of the time. When we work the ball inside-out and can play fast together is when we are at our best.”
Head coach Toby Wynn agreed and was happy his team came away with two wins against good competition early in the season.
“Two great, competitive games,” Wynn said. “I think both Harding and Henderson State are going to win a lot of games in that league this year, so for our players to go down there and win those games instills some confidence in them. I thought our defense was pretty solid in all areas and that’s probably what carried us for most of the weekend.”
Horyna is one of a number of transfers for the Lady Hornets this year, and she is encouraged by the bond she shares with her teammates.
“I think everyone is really encouraging towards each other regardless of what kind of game you have,” Horyna said.
Wynn recruited both Horyna and Faith Paramore out of high school and now that they’re both here, he feels they’re even better than he initially hoped.
“I think they’ve been everything we’ve thought they would be,” Wynn said. “We recruited them both out of high school and now that they’re here, I think you see from a different perspective that they bring so much more than what we first thought.”
In terms of their next opponent, Wynn knows his team is going to have to step up its game in all areas. He is hopeful the girls are ready for the challenge.
“We all know who Drury is and what they’re capable of,” Wynn said. “I think for us, we just have to play better. Our main players have to show up and play really good games and we need to get support from our bench as well. We understand their style is a little bit different than what we normally see, so we’ll have to make sure we make some good adjustments to what they’re doing.”
