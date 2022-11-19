Faith Paramore

Faith Paramore has 24 points across two Emporia State wins so far this season.

 Courtesy ESU Photography

Coming off an opening weekend that saw the Lady Hornets win their first two games, Emporia State has another tough road test this afternoon against No. 10 Drury in Springfield, Mo.

This will be a matchup of two of the winningest programs in NCAA Division II. Emporia State has spent the most weeks in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Top 10 with 190 weeks while the Panthers are third all-time at 165 weeks.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.