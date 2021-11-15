WARRENSBURG, MO. – A short-handed No. 17 Emporia State shut out No. 11 Central Missouri 1-0 Sunday to win its first MIAA Championship in women’s soccer.
Aislinn Hughes’ goal in the 57th minute proved to be the difference-maker for the Hornets. Hannah Woolery delivered a corner kick into the box and Hughes knocked the ball into the net to score the eventual game-winner.
With less than 20 minutes left, Joanie Westcoat picked up her second yellow card and was disqualified, forcing the Hornets to play the rest of the game down one player.
But Emporia State held strong, allowing just two shots after Westcoat went out, one of which struck the right post with 10 minutes to go.
The Hornets ended the game outshooting the Jennies 27-12 compared to its 10-3 advantage in shots on goal.
With the league Title, Emporia State (18-2-1) earned an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II tournament. The Hornets will find out their opponent on Monday evening.
