The red flag will not fly. But outdoor burning in the Emporia area this weekend is not recommended.
The National Weather Service advised Friday morning that “very high fire danger is possible” in parts of east central Kansas during the afternoon.
A red flag warning covers areas from Manhattan northwest Friday afternoon.
Beyond that, the weather should be slightly below normal for late March. That historically means a high of 61 degrees in Emporia with a low of 37.
Thursday was below those levels, as the high at Emporia Municipal Airport only hit 45. Highs Friday through Sunday should be around 58.
After days approaching 80 early next week, rain with possible thunderstorms returns Tuesday night. And believe it or not, the NWS forecast says “chance of rain and snow” for next Thursday.
