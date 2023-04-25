Emporia High School teen authors gathered at the Emporia Public Library Sunday afternoon to share and read from books they wrote. Thirty-seven students, from freshmen to seniors, in Matthew Gesner’s creative writing class wrote, edited, revised, and illustrated children’s books this spring.
“Everyone had to write a children’s book,” Gesner said. “The hardest part is not the writing, but sharing their work. A number of students volunteered to have their books shared at this event today. What an awesome group of students they all are!”
Sophomore Trey Hinrichs wrote “Toby the Timid Tiger,” noting that he related to his book’s subject matter of not being afraid to take time for yourself. He added that there are not many children’s books currently in circulation that deal with this issue.
Alexandria Rudd, a freshman, said that she wrote a book when she was in middle school, but found it harder this time around and that she really had to think about the process. “Alora and Aadya” is about two girls who are TikTok famous. Alexandria said it took her about a week to write her book.
Lily Rhudy wrote “Scotti The Tiny Planet.” Lily said her little sister inspired her to write this book, noting that she’s very flamboyant. The book is about a planet called Scotti trying to find their place in the universe, and it was a surprise to her little sister. Lily has been writing since she was a small child, and wants to write more.
“Miyala” is the title of the book that freshman Natalee Jurado wrote. “Miyala” is about the life of a seven-year-old girl and her life at home and going out with her friends. Natalee said it was pretty fun to write a book.
Connelly Prouse’s book, “Trip to the Moon” is about perseverance, featuring a girl and her goat Tony who go to the moon to find cheese. Connelly said it took her a couple of weeks to write her book, noting that the writing was not as hard as putting the book and illustrations together using the Canva application. “I like that I can bring my ideas to life.”
A bird trapped in a cage and her journey to find freedom and independence is what Natalie Borja wrote about in her book “Fly Mayella.” Natalie said the hardest part was changing her writing style to fit the vocabulary of a children’s book.
Sunday’s event was the first time the Emporia Public Library has hosted a teen author event. Emporia High School creative writing teacher Matthew Gesner approached the library about doing an author event. “We thought it was a good idea,” Youth Services Librarian Lori Heller said. “We like the idea of encouraging and recognizing student endeavors.”
Gesner concluded, “I’m so proud of each of you! This is a safe place for sharing. You’ve all done such a good job!”
