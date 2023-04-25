Emporia High School teen authors gathered at the Emporia Public Library Sunday afternoon to share and read from books they wrote. Thirty-seven students, from freshmen to seniors, in Matthew Gesner’s creative writing class wrote, edited, revised, and illustrated children’s books this spring.

“Everyone had to write a children’s book,” Gesner said. “The hardest part is not the writing, but sharing their work. A number of students volunteered to have their books shared at this event today. What an awesome group of students they all are!”

