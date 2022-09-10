The Emporia High School boys soccer team improved to 4-1 on the season with a 2-1 win over Wichita North in its third and final game of the Titan Classic in Wichita on Saturday morning.
After Wichita North jumped out to a 1-0 lead, junior midfielder Edwin Maciel scored the equalizer in the 35th minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.