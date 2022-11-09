Emporia State Volleyball's Leah Mach was named Honorable Mention All-MIAA in a vote of the conference coaches.
Mach was 17th in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association with 2.60 kills per set. She finished the season with 276 kills in 29 matches and led the non-liberos for the Hornets with 2.58 digs per set.
