Nearly a week after winning the tandem class of the UNBOUND 200, Paulina Batiz and Dan Hughes were already considering their next race. Though, winning the race may not always be the top priority.
Hughes and Batiz finished the 200 mile trek through the Flint Hills on June 3, with a time of 16:47:19.
The couple got engaged after Batiz crossed the UNBOUND finish line in 2022. That’s when they decided to tackle the race tandem, too.
“I think there was a lot of weakness at the finish line last year,” Hughes said with a laugh. “In her dehydrated state and not thinking clearly, I asked her to marry me and she said yes. And she said to me, ‘We should ride tandem next year.’ And I didn’t realize how dehydrated I was, because I agreed.”
Hughes realized rather quickly that meant he was going to have to start training. Already a four-time winner of the event as a solo rider, he had plenty of experience with cycling the Flint Hills. Batiz has also finished the race five times as a solo rider.
But where Batiz is still riding competitively, Hughes said he’s tapered off over the last few years.
“One of us is super competitive and one of us is just on the ride to have fun at this point,” he said. “Blending those two possible outcomes was a bit of a challenge early on.”
Where a traditional gravel set-up is pretty easy to maneuver, the couple said a tandem is heavier and more challenging to control. Batiz stationed herself on the rear, providing the power and nutrition throughout the ride. Hughes was at the front, steering and letting her know where they were going.
“I think it probably weighs about 40 pounds,” Hughes said. “It’s not twice the number of wheels, obviously, but the frame is way longer.”
The couple didn’t get a ton of training time together on the tandem — Hughes currently lives in Lawrence and Batiz lives in Emporia. But, they did race the Mid South Gravel in Stillwater, Okla. They were kept off the podium by just a few minutes.
Ironically, the couple they beat this year was the tandem team that beat them in Oklahoma.
“That was some nice retribution,” Hughes said.
Communication is a huge factor in a successful tandem ride. If Hughes noticed a large bump on the course, he’d yell back to Batiz to let her know. That way, she would be able to prepare. The course was so treacherous this year that the suspension on Batiz’s seat actually broke by the time the couple reached the finish line.
“When people talk about riding a tandem bike together, they say it’s either going to make or break the relationship,” Hughes said. “Maybe it’s not the make or break, but it’s an part of an indicator of how things are going to go. ... You have to stand together, pedal together all the time. There’s no taking a break.”
Both Hughes and Batiz said they experienced some “dark moments” out on the course. Those moments were helped by having both each other to rely on and the support of people at checkpoints.
Batiz said she’s currently training for the Leadville 100 — a 100 mile mountain bike race in Leadville, Colo., that starts riders off at 10,000 feet elevation and gain about 13,000-feet of elevation during the race. She’ll head to Colorado for that one in August.
“Basically it’s climbing all day,” she said. “It’s an out-and-back course with five epic climbs.”
Her goal is to finish the race is under nine hours.
“Everybody should have it on their bucket list. You’ve got to be able to do it breathing through a straw,” Hughs said. “I don’t think any Kansas woman has ever finished it sub-nine.”
“That’s my goal,” Batiz said.
So, would they ride UNBOUND tandem again?
“It’s a lot of work,” Hughes said, as Batiz said she didn’t want to pressure him into anything.
A handshake at the end sealed the deal.
“We’re gonna need another bike,” Hughes said.
