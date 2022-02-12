The Emporia High girls basketball team defeated Manhattan 41-29 at home Friday night.
The Spartans improve to 12-4.
Emporia was fresh off a loss to a solid Topeka High team last Friday, but that didn’t seem to affect the Spartans.
“I guess our loss to Topeka High was disappointing because I thought we’d compete a little bit better,” said head coach Carolyn Dorsey. “We had a really good week of practice. So we felt good and felt ready.
Tireless and persistent defense marked Friday’s game, a signature element of the Emporia squad’s game.
“Our defense is something we hang our hat on…and for us to press Manhattan, I think, is a confidence booster,” Dorsey said. “We talk about that being our identity. We talk about that being important. We don’t want to just press the teams that we think we can. We want to be able to press everybody. And I think that’s what we saw tonight.”
In the last meeting on Jan. 4, Manhattan was without starting point guard Destiny Yates. But Yates was full-go on Friday. However, the Spartans managed to neutralize her.
“What she presents, she’s so fast and she’s tough,” Dorsey said. “And having her back, I think, changes their team quite a bit. She’s tough for us to match up with. But again, I have some really tough kids out there.”
Dorsey name-checked a few. She said the stout defense of senior Allie Baker and her younger sister, Teegan Baker, had a pivotal impact on the contest’s outcome, as well as the perimeter play of Gracie Gilpin and Avery Gutierrez.
Gilpin’s fourth-quarter double-digit offensive production also helped lift the Spartans over Manhattan.
But Dorsey emphasized that it was a collective effort.
“I think that we pressed them the whole game…that’s exhausting,” she said. “And so for the girls to be able to do that, I think that’s where we had the edge. And right now, winning down the stretch, a win’s a win. And it goes in the same column, whether it’s pretty or ugly. So for them to grind that out, I’m really proud of the effort…I really thought both teams guarded the heck out of each other.”
Emporia plays Junction City at home on Tuesday.
(0) comments
