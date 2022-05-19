Emporia's had four 90-degree days so far in May. So it's no time for an air conditioner to fail – especially at the county jail.
“We had a roof top unit at the jail go out,” Lyon County Commission Chair Rollie Martin said.
That constituted an emergency for the commission Thursday. It voted to spend $20,264 for a new heating-air conditioning unit at the detention center.
“We had only one in inventory,” Martin added.
It's not clear how many units are needed for the entire building. A call to county facilities experts was not immediately returned.
Martin also revealed after Thursday's meeting that the jail had “a flooding issue... about a month or two ago.” The commission voted to spend $6,723 to cover part of the cost for a new generator.
The commission also started the process of erecting two shop buildings for the county road and bridge department. The preparation costs $511,125.
“Some outdated and unsafe buildings... need to be replaced,” Martin said.
Commissioner Doug Peck added that the buildings will allow for equipment to be stored so it doesn't deteriorate.
Both will be located at the road and bridge complex on South Prairie St. in Emporia. Martin said a combination of federal American Rescue Plan funds and sales tax money will pay for the buildings.
The number of commission meetings will increase beginning next week, as members consider budget requests from Lyon County departments.
“We're going to have challenges,” Martin said, “even before the end of the year... I'm curious to see how it's going to come in.”
While Lyon County sales tax collections have been higher this year, Martin noted fuel prices have gone up and wage pressures have increased.
Three weeks of study sessions will occur on Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
Martin added that the commission did not discuss the Emporia Main Street “E3” tech accelerator proposal Thursday.
