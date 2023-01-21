Boys Basketball

Chase County High School High School will play Mission Valley High School today in the Flint Hills League Shoot Out Tournament’s third-place consolation game. The Bulldogs took the loss last night against Osage City High School, 43-56. The Bulldogs fall to 10-2.

(1) comment

buckeye

What? No information on more games. No build-up on the Championship game? If you are going to report on the tournament , report on it.

