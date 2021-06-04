When school is out for the summer, it can be hard to find activities for children to do that will keep them entertained, creative and active.
This summer, there are many different organizations that are providing activities that will help kids get out of the house after being isolated during COVID-19. The organizations include Emporia Arts Center, Camp Alexander, the Emporia Recreation Center, and the splash pad at Peter Pan Park.
Emporia Arts Center
One of the main events that the Emporia Arts Center (EAC) is putting on this summer is the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s showing of Alice in Wonderland. The Missoula Children’s Theatre is a group that travels the country and puts on shows with children from different communities.
“Missoula Children’s Theatre is a company that goes around the United States and puts these [plays] on,” Molly Mansel, the art coordinator at EAC, said. “They come in, have auditions, and the auditions, rehearsals, and performances are all going to be at Albert Taylor Hall. Approximately 50-60 roles are available for students in 1st through 12th grade, and no advanced preparation is necessary.”
Along with Missoula Children’s Theatre, WEACT (We are Emporia Arts Council Theatre) is also putting on an event called “Shakespeare for Kids,” which gives kids ages 8 - 18 a chance to participate in a play while also learning about Shakespeare.
Auditions will be held at the Boat House at Peter Pan Park from 5 - 6 p.m. June 21 - 22, and registration only costs $5 per kid. Performances will also be held at the Boat House and will be on July 9 - 10.
The Art Center is also having different themed weeks for art projects, and placing kids into three different groups, which are PreK-1st grade, 2nd-6th grade, and 6th-12th grade. There nine different themed weeks: bug week, food week, fairytale week, space week, dinosaur week, nature week, science week, rainbow week, and tie-dye week. Registration for the themed weeks can be done in person or by phone.
At many events during previous summers, EAC has an Artmobile that attends and offers face painting and different crafts. Because of COVID concerns, the Artmobile is not offering face painting this summer, but they will still have crafts available.
“Usually, during the summertime, we have an Artmobile, and we would go to all sorts of town festivals and do face painting all of the time,” Mansel said. “A precaution that we are taking this summer is that we are not face painting, but we will still do art mobile stuff such as different crafts. We just do not want to be close and touching their faces.”
Camp Alexander
Camp Alexander will be putting on their traditional camp this summer, including many different outdoor activities. There are nine different weeks of camp this year, and each week will have a different theme, such as water wars and sports mania.
“The regular activities that we have all of the time are fishing, canoeing, hiking, volleyball, arts and crafts, and swimming,” Carla Fessler, camp coordinator, said. “We also have shooting sports such as archery and BB guns.”
Because of COVID, the groups of kids that are allowed to be in a group are limited. With this being said, weekly sessions are filling up quickly, and registration can be done over the phone or online at campalexander.org.
“This year, we are only allowing 60 campers per week and we will have cohort groups,” Fessler said. “You will be assigned one counselor that will be your person all week, and you move around to all of the different stations and do all of the different things. I think that having fewer kids might be kind of cool too, they might get a little bit more attention and I think that will be kind of neat.”
Emporia Recreation Center
The Emporia Recreation Center is hosting many different clubs, camps, and sporting events to keep kids active this summer. A multitude of different sports will have events at the recreation center, including basketball, baseball, softball, tennis, swimming, soccer, tackle football, and many more. All information for registration dates and more is on the Emporia Recreation website, emporiarec.org.
Along with a wide variety of sporting events, the recreation center is also putting on a summer camp called Summer Scape. There is weekly registration for the camp and it will go all through June and July.
“Summer Scape is a good one if you’re looking at something for kids to do for a week,” Shalla Bennet, the marketing administrator for the recreation center said. “They will go to the splash pad there, they will go fishing, they’re going to do tie-dye activities, and we will go back to having field trips. This year, they will take field trips to JAC, skating rink, and the movies, which is nice because they were not able to last year.”
Splash pad
The splash pad in Peter Pan Park, which was a new addition to the park in 2019, is open now, and will be open seven days a week this summer.
On Mondays, the splash pad will be open from noon - 8 p.m. The splash pad is open 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday - Sunday.
Mayor Rob Gilligan is excited for the opportunities that the splash pad will give families to stay active throughout the summer.
“Hopefully people will be able to come and enjoy it as they are available and as the weather makes it available,” Gilligan said. “I think it is a great community asset, we appreciate the support of everyone who helped make it possible. It will be fun to have it back this summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.