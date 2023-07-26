The Flinthills Mall is alerting the community of a potential scam on social media.
The Flinthills Mall is alerting the community of a potential scam on social media.
A two-day craft "Spring Craft & Trade Show," bizarrely scheduled for Sept. 22 - 23 at the Flinthills Mall, was posted on Facebook by "Debbie Elliott."
Mall marketing manager Heather Siebert shared on social media that the event was not associated with the mall and the event did not exist. She advised community members not to send this individual money.
"Do not send her money to sign up for the Craft & Trade Show," Siebert said.
The Gazette reached out to Elliott on Facebook messenger asking for more information about the show just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. We received a reply in about 15 minutes.
Elliott was selling "booth space" for the event for $80 - $100. When pressed on her affiliation with the Flinthills Mall, our news editor Ryann Brooks was blocked from further contact.
According to Malwarebytes Labs, an anti-malware software company, fake craft fairs began cropping up in the last few years.
"The general flow follows a similar pattern, no matter the location," they wrote in a post to their website last year. "The fake organisers create brand new Facebook accounts, and often reuse the same name across muliple profiles."
Malwarebytes advises craft fair vendors to exercise caution when it comes to these types of listings on social media.
"If you're a vendor who attends fairs to sell products, this is one multi-layered piece of social engineering that won't go away. Keep the tips above in mind, and if anything seems suspicious, contact local event organisers or law enforcement who'll be able to give you the most accurate advice," they said.
The good news for local vendors is, the Flinthills Mall is planning a craft fair for Saturday, Nov. 4. Those interested in becoming vendors for that event should contact the mall directly at 620-342-4631.
