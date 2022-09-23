1st quarter: Emporia 0, Topeka 0. Both defenses came out strong as both teams were kept off the scoreboard in the first quarter. Emporia punted three times and Topeka twice.
2nd quarter: Topeka 7, Emporia 0. Topeka broke the stalemate with a 26-yard touchdown pass with 9:29 remaining in the half. Topeka converted a fourth down on its next drive and found its way into the red zone, but senior Jaxon Dial came up with a big interception to keep it a one-score game. Emporia drove into Topeka territory but turned the ball over on downs. Topeka attempted a 29-yard field goal before the half, but missed it wide right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.