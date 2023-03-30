The American Legion Ball-McColm Post 5 recognized area Vietnam War veterans Wednesday evening at its second annual “welcome home” barbeque.

March 29 was named National Vietnam War Veterans Day in 2017, to honor the over 8.7 million Americans who served during the Vietnam-war era and the more than 58,000 who lost their lives. The date marks the final withdrawal of U.S. troops from Vietnam on March 29, 1973, following the signing of the Paris Peace Accords in January of that year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.