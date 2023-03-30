The American Legion Ball-McColm Post 5 recognized area Vietnam War veterans Wednesday evening at its second annual “welcome home” barbeque.
March 29 was named National Vietnam War Veterans Day in 2017, to honor the over 8.7 million Americans who served during the Vietnam-war era and the more than 58,000 who lost their lives. The date marks the final withdrawal of U.S. troops from Vietnam on March 29, 1973, following the signing of the Paris Peace Accords in January of that year.
The annual barbeque serves as a “welcome home” that many of the service members did not receive at the time. Post Commander Clay Childs said much of the national sentiment towards Vietnam veterans returning from war was negative, a sentiment that has changed throughout the years.
“It was a difficult welcome home for a lot of them, so anything we can do to recognize the sacrifice that they made and all the things that they have done to make our current generation of veterans get the welcome home that they didn’t get,” Childs said. “I’m just really glad that the Vietnam veterans are finally getting the recognition they deserve.”
Childs, a Desert Storm and Global War on Terrorism veteran himself, said the veterans of the Vietnam War played a large role in the change of national sentiment towards veterans after them.
“When I went to pilot training, Vietnam-era pilots were my instructors, so I didn’t serve in Vietnam, I was post-Vietnam but I did serve with our Vietnam veterans and that’s why I really feel like it’s important to bridge the generations,” Childs explained. “... I think part of the reason that I got a good welcome home when I came back is because the country recognized that we did a disservice to our Vietnam veterans.”
Childs said now his goal for the Legion is to start passing the torch to the next generation.
“We need to recognize that there are just fewer and fewer World War II veterans, Korea veterans and now fewer and fewer Vietnam veterans,” he said. “The opportunity is now for the next generation to pass the torch and express their appreciation for the generation that went before them that provided all of the things that we got when we came back.”
Attendees of Wednesday evening’s event received free hot dogs, drinks, door prizes and camaraderie with their fellow veterans.
Vietnam veterans were also able to fill out applications for the Vietnam War Medallion Program through the State of Kansas, which may be available for any service member who was on active duty between February 28, 1961, and May 7, 1975.
Veterans Services Representative Jamie Potter said the State of Kansas officially passed the law approving the medallion in 2009. The medallion honors service members who served both in Vietnam and during the war era.
“[The Commission of Veterans Affairs Office] just presented the 8,000th medallion last week,” Potter added.
The Emporia American Legion will host a ceremony later in the year to present local Vietnam veterans with their medallions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.