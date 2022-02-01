The ultimate result was the same as the first time around, but that was about it.
The Emporia High boys basketball team fell to Highland Park 55-53 Tuesday night after a pass intended to set up Parker Leeds for a potential game-winning 3-pointer was knocked away.
“We want to be there at the end with a shot under a minute to try to win it,” said Spartan head coach Beau Welch. “We got it exactly where we wanted it.”
The rematch was a far cry from the Dec. 3 meeting when Highland Park raced to a 79-45 win in the first game of the year. It was also the second game in a row that Emporia lost by single digits to a team that won by at least 30 earlier in the season.
The Spartans (2-12) battled from start to finish, leading by as many as four on multiple occasions and never trailing by more than eight. And while the Scots (12-2)–who are ranked No. 4 in 5A by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association–were clearly the more physically athletic team, Emporia refused to back down.
For Welch, the game was a clear sign that his young team has grown dramatically since day one.
“It just speaks volumes for our guys and how far they’ve come and hopefully what’s to come,” he said. “ … It’s their ability to buy into what we’re trying to accomplish, no questions asked. What we want to do, they get it done. They’re busting their tails to get it done. It’s a great show of character. Our grit’s gotten so much better.”
The Spartans hinted that things would be different this time when they scored the first four points of the game and kept the high-powered Scots offense off the scoreboard for more than three minutes.
And when Highland Park went on an 18-6 run to take an 18-10 lead with 6:45 left in the first half, Emporia didn’t panic and it didn’t settle in for another rout.
Instead, it set off on a 13-5 run of its own to close out the second quarter, which was highlighted by Jacob Ortega’s buzzer-beating right-wing triple to knot the game at 23-23 at intermission.
There was no early-third-quarter slump either. Cooper Rech and Ortega delivered back-to-back and-1 opportunities to put the Spartans ahead 28-25. And while the Scots responded by snatching back the advantage in short order, Emporia stayed in it, eventually taking a 37-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
But in the final period, it was just a couple of mistakes that ultimately sunk the Spartans’ chances.
With the Scots on top 46-44 with under five minutes to play, Emporia committed two straight careless turnovers, which both resulted in easy layups on the other end. Now down 50-44, Welch called timeout.
“They went to a zone and we had back-to-back live-ball turnovers and gave them layups to put us down six,” Welch said. “But we responded to that and got ourselves back.”
The Highland Park lead increased to 53-46 with 2:31 to play. Leeds converted a 3-point play, which was followed by a Highland Park score at the two-minute mark.
After an empty possession, Emporia fouled to send the Scots to the free-throw line for a one-and-one. The first shot missed, the Spartans rebounded and came up scoreless again. But Highland Park missed another front-end charity shot, and this time Rech pulled down the rebound and was fouled.
He made both of his free throws, drawing Emporia closer at 55-51 with 40 seconds remaining.
The Spartans fouled again and the Scots missed a third straight free throw, which set up Jacob Ortega to score and make it 55-53 with 22.9 seconds to go.
Highland Park was charged with an offensive foul on the inbound and Emporia had a shot to tie it. Leeds’ 3-pointer fell off, the Scots snagged the board and the Spartans fouled with 2.2 seconds showing on the clock.
Incredibly, Highland Park’s free throws missed, setting up Emporia’s last chance, which came up just short.
“When we broke our huddle, there were 2.2 seconds left, we thought we could see in our young guys’ eyes, they thought we were going to win the game,” Welch said. “They thought we were going to find a way to get a shot off and get a three there and win the game. Early in the year, we didn’t have that. We didn’t even have that confidence in ourselves. It’s a sign of how far our guys have come.”
The Spartans didn’t shoot the ball particularly well – just 39% (20 of 51) – but they excelled in other areas, such as going 9 of 10 at the free-throw line and outrebounding the Scots 31-29.
“That’s the first game all year we’ve outrebounded our opponents,” Welch said.
While the loss was No. 12 on the year for Emporia, Welch said the record belies the progress his team has made.
“We’ve struggled to win games, but our guys aren’t struggling,” he said. “Our guys are being confident every single day. I don’t think we look at our record. It’s about who we are today, and I think our guys are really excited about it. Highland Park comes in here ranked No. 4 in 5A and we’ve got a shot at the buzzer to beat them, that ought to give you confidence, especially moving forward.”
The Spartans will head out on the road Friday to take on Topeka High, a team that won in Emporia 45-42 on Dec. 14.
“(We’ll) take what we executed from here and get better in practice the next two days and hopefully not take any steps backward, continue to move forward,” Welch said. “Friday’s a big one.”
HIGHLAND PARK 55, EMPORIA 53
Highland Park (12-2) – 16; 7; 12; 20; – 55
Emporia (2-12) – 10; 13; 14; 16; – 53
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Highland Park – Aldridge 17, Adams 11, Richardson 10, Roberts 7, Clemons 6, Kingcannon 4.
Emporia – Leeds 16, Peters 13, Ortega 10, Rech 8, Stewart 4, Seeley 2.
