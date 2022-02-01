Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will taper to a few snow showers this afternoon. High near 20F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 6F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.