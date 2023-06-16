The Northern Heights High School Trap team will be at the Kansas State High School Clay Target 2023 State Tournament at the Kansas Trapshooting Association in Sedgwick this weekend.
The team, which is associated with the high school by name only, is coached by Brandon Hansen and Cody Patton. It has 10 members this year: Hunter Smart, Grady Tiffany, Nathan Hansen, Preston Patton, Rykin Piper, Nathanial Ciero, Clayton Collier, Rees Spade, Morgan Liggett and Logan Schlimme.
Northern Heights won the novice state title last year, but the team will be competing at the JV level this year. A shooter’s level is determined by the average score over the course of the season. A novice shooter has an average score of 0 to 14.99 per round of 25 clay pigeons. Junior varsity’s average score is from 15 to 18.99 and a varsity shooter averages 19 to 25. Each member will shoot 100 pigeons at state.
Five of the team’s members are on the JV level this year, with four remaining at the novice level. Morgan Liggett, who attends Emporia High School but resides in North Lyon County, is the team’s only varsity member.
Hansen was an assistant coach last year but took over for Roger Wells this year as the head coach. He and his wife, Lindsey, installed a trap course on their property in North Lyon County. That helps the kids not have to travel as far with their virtual and practice shooting.
The team receives no money from the school district and raises all of its funds by themselves. They have local businesses that sponsor the team with one being Dave’s Pumping Service, who purchased all of the hats, t-shirts and shooting jerseys for state.
The state hosts championships for Class 1A and 2A teams, with classifications determined by the number of shooters a team has. Northern Heights is in Class 1A and will shoot on Saturday, with Class 2A teams going on Sunday. Hansen doesn’t have expectations and just wants to see how the team does mostly competing at a new level this time around.
“I’m just really proud of all the young men that are part of the team,” Hansen said. “They’ve all worked hard this season and everybody’s improved. We’ll see how we can do at state.”
