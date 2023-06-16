The Northern Heights High School Trap team will be at the Kansas State High School Clay Target 2023 State Tournament at the Kansas Trapshooting Association in Sedgwick this weekend.

The team, which is associated with the high school by name only, is coached by Brandon Hansen and Cody Patton. It has 10 members this year: Hunter Smart, Grady Tiffany, Nathan Hansen, Preston Patton, Rykin Piper, Nathanial Ciero, Clayton Collier, Rees Spade, Morgan Liggett and Logan Schlimme.

