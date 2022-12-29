Kylee Scheer

Kylee Scheer scored a career-high 13 points in Emporia State's win over Bethel on Thursday night.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia State women’s basketball team returned from Christmas break with a 98-58 win over Bethel College at White Auditorium on Thursday night.

“We just talked about trying to knock some of the rust off, trying to come back,” head coach Toby Wynn said. “We played this game to get back into game mode. You also hope to have some success for some other players to get some minutes and have some positive play from them and I think we got some of that.”

