The Emporia State women’s basketball team returned from Christmas break with a 98-58 win over Bethel College at White Auditorium on Thursday night.
“We just talked about trying to knock some of the rust off, trying to come back,” head coach Toby Wynn said. “We played this game to get back into game mode. You also hope to have some success for some other players to get some minutes and have some positive play from them and I think we got some of that.”
The Lady Hornets scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters. Maary Lakes opened the scoring with a layup and Bethel responded with a basket from Troi Lucas to tie the game at two, but Emporia State took the lead for good on a three-pointer from Victoria Price.
Up by three, ESU would embark on its longest run of the night, a 10-0 run to increase its advantage to 17-4. Tre’Zure hit a three-pointer which was followed up by a Price layup. Kylee Scheer connected from deep before Stevie Stinchcomb laid one in.
“We knew we had to come out and knock the rust off after the break,” Faith Paramore said. “Bethel did a great job on the boards tonight and we respect them for that. We didn’t score like we wanted to but we were able to get a win.”
Emporia State held Bethel to just 12 points in the first quarter and 15 in the second quarter. Tre’Zure Jobe led the Lady Hornets with 13 points in the first half and Kylee Scheer added eight.
The Lady Hornets scored 24 and 32 points in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. Much of the final frame was used to get some younger players into the game as 10 Emporia State players played at least 10 minutes.
“These players work extremely hard in practice all the time and don’t get a lot of playing time,” Wynn said. “When you get a chance to get them some minutes, especially in front of a home crowd with some of their families watching, you hope to get them in there and hope that they play well. I thought all of them had some positive plays tonight and were able to get some court time which is important to keep them going as the season goes on.”
Jobe led Emporia State with 24 points and was joined in double figures by Paramore with 20 and Kylee Scheer, who had a career-high with 13.
“She took advantage of the ball coming her way,” Wynn said of Scheer’s performance. “She knocked down her first couple of threes and she was able to get a hand of a few balls and got some steals. It was good for her confidence as well for her to see the ball go in the basket because she’s someone who can step in and give us some production when we need it.”
Scheer said Wynn tells his players to always be ready, and she was when her number was called.
“Coach tells us to always be ready because you never know what can happen during the game,” Scheer said. “You have to be ready for your opportunity no matter what and I was ready for that today.”
Emporia State (9-2) will return to MIAA action when it travels to take on Newman in Wichita on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Wynn likes where his team is at heading into conference play.
“It’s going to be a good stretch for us,” Wynn said. “We have five games in 10 days and I think that’s good this time of year when you don’t have classes going on. From that perspective, you get to come in and practice, put a scout [team] together, put a game plan together and go play games. You hope your players just stay focused and realize every game in this league is a big game. I like where we’re at collectively as a group and our ceiling will get higher if we start shooting the basketball a little better.”
