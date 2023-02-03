Nursing homes in the Emporia area rate as high as four stars on a federal website. But top-level five-star facilities are not far away.
The Medicare website posts ratings that it says are based on three sources: “health inspections, staffing and quality measures.”
The latest ratings were posted in late January. They show Emporia Presbyterian Manor scored best, with an “above average” four stars.
Holiday Resort received an “average” three stars, as did Diversicare of Council Grove.
Two-star “below average” ratings went to Chase County Care and Rehab and Flint Hills Care and Rehabilitation Center.
A wider search shows Coffey County Hospital Ltcu in Waverly has five stars, rated “much above average” by Medicare. But Life Care Center of Burlington has only one star.
