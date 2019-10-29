Our daughter/sister, Elizabeth, employed as a Rangerette by the State of Kansas, was forcefully taken from her workplace at the entrance of Milford Lake, Pleasantview State Park. On that day, May 17, 1974, Liz’s life, at age 20, came to a terrifying end.
Her body was found several days later along a seldom-traveled country lane. The sheriff’s and coroner’s reports and pictures detail all the gruesome facts about her efforts to fend off the brutal slashes and stabbings of her attacker. We cannot imagine the horror, along with mental and physical pain, she endured. To some, this felon’s stature may be a bit intimidating since he stands well over 6-feet tall, compared to Liz at 5-foot-2 and barely 105 pounds.
Franck Pencek, KDOC 7669, was found guilty of these heinous acts and was convicted of aggravated kidnapping, rape and murder. He was sentenced to two life terms plus 5 - 20 to run consecutively. Kansas laws have been changed since his conviction and sentencing. If released, this felon may not be required to wear a GPS device and may not be required to register as a sex offender. Is this the desire of the general public?
Early in December, Pencek will be eligible to meet with the Prisoner Review Board. Public comment sessions will be held during November as noted below. If you do not care to attend a meeting and voice your opinion in person, please send your comments (prior to Dec. 2019) to the Kansas Prisoner Review Board 714 SW Jackson, Suite 300, Topeka, KS 66603.
• 10 a.m. - noon Nov. 4, First floor, Derby Police and Courts, 229 N. Baltimore, Derby.
• 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. Nov. 15, Second Floor, Municipal Courthouse, 214 E. 8th St., Topeka.
• 10 a.m. - noon, Nov. 20, City Hall, 1 McDowell Plaza, 701 N. 7th St., Kansas City, KS.
Our parole board members bear a tremendous responsibility. Together, we can advise them and help with their decision in this case. We must stress why Pencek should remain incarcerated.
Keep him away from your family and ours. Keep our neighborhoods safe.
Don Bush
Carol Otto/Coffman family
Emporia
