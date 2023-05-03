Gov. Laura Kelly emphasized her commitment to special education funding during a call with The Emporia Gazette this week. The call came after the Kansas state legislature approved a $4 billion budget package for K-12 schools, which fully funds schools but did not increase funding for special education. 

On Friday, both the House and Senate passed Senate Bill 113 which fully funds public schools and includes an expansion of a private school tax credit, and allows private school students to participate in public school sports and activities. The House voted 83 to 37 and the Senate voted 23 to 16 to approve the bill. Sen. Jeff Longbine, and Representatives Mark Schreiber, Eric Smith and Dr. Duane Droge all voted for the bill.

