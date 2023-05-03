Gov. Laura Kelly emphasized her commitment to special education funding during a call with The Emporia Gazette this week. The call came after the Kansas state legislature approved a $4 billion budget package for K-12 schools, which fully funds schools but did not increase funding for special education.
On Friday, both the House and Senate passed Senate Bill 113 which fully funds public schools and includes an expansion of a private school tax credit, and allows private school students to participate in public school sports and activities. The House voted 83 to 37 and the Senate voted 23 to 16 to approve the bill. Sen. Jeff Longbine, and Representatives Mark Schreiber, Eric Smith and Dr. Duane Droge all voted for the bill.
According to the Kansas City Star, the House fell one vote short of a veto-proof majority, but the chamber was missing two Republican members who were absent. The Senate fell four votes short of the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto.
Kelly told The Gazette she was pleased that the bill went as far as to fully fund general education services, but was disappointed that the legislature did not increase special education spending. State law currently requires that the state cover 92% of the cost special education services, but has not met that obligation since 2011. The Kansas Association of School Boards has said funding currently sits at about 71% of the cost for special education services.
"I had recommended that we put about $72.5 million in each of the next five years and they opted not to do that," she said. "That's very, very unfortunate and it's not something that I will let go — much like Medicaid expansion. I will bring this back every year until they finally do that."
The 1975 Individuals with Disabilities Education Act is a piece of American legislation that ensures students with a disability are provided with a free, appropriate education that is tailored to their individual needs. That means that school districts must provide those services, even if the state doesn't fund them. Kelly said that is detrimental to students in both the general education and special education populations.
"What happens is, when we don't fund the special education, [school districts] have to reach into their general education budget and divert funds from there to the special education services," Kelly said. "And clearly, they don't likely pull enough to get us to where we really need to be, but it pulls enough to make a difference in our general education services, so every child and every family is impacted by the legislature's unwillingness to foster education."
The governor also criticized the expansion of the tax credit scholarship, which provides eligible students with an opportunity to attend schools of their parents' choice. The credit, established in 2014 under former Gov. Sam Brownback, increased student eligibility for scholarships to anyone below 250% of the poverty line, and allows donors to claim a larger percentage of donations as a credit.
The Kansas Reflector reported that the tax credit "currently allows organizations and taxpayers to write off 70% of scholarships they provide to private schools, with a maximum allowable credit of $500,000 per year."
"The bill would increase student eligibility for the program to 250% of the federal poverty level, raise the tax credit write-off to 75% and also allow unaccredited private schools to be eligible for the program, as long as the school is 'working toward accreditation.' The increased tax credit rate of 75% is the highest bracket for charitable donations in the Kansas tax code."
Kelly said she believed the legislature expanded the tax credits as a "fallback position" when it was clear they would be unable to pass a school voucher bill.
The Kansas City Star reported that, according to the Kansas Department of Revenue, $21 million has been claimed in tax credits since the program began in 2014. Last year, less than $5 million was claimed in credits though the state allocates up to $10 million for them. This year 1,340 students are using the scholarships at 88 schools.
The only school in Emporia currently eligible to participate in the program is Sacred Heart Catholic School.
The Star said supporters have argued the expansion was a "relatively limited" provision that could help students who didn’t thrive in a traditional public school.
“The tax credit still has a $10 million cap,” Rep. Kristey Williams, an Augusta Republican, said in a meeting of House Republicans. Williams has been a staunch advocate of the tax credit and other programs that use public funds to help families send their children to alternative schools.
Sen. Brenda Dietrich, a Topeka Republican and former superintendent, said the bill was a compromise.
“I don’t like the low income scholarship tax credit program, I never have, but it’s been in statute since 2014,” Dietrich said. “It isn’t going to cause me to reject full funding for our schools.”
The tax credits and the refusal to fund special education funding has caused some public education advocacy groups to ask Kelly to veto the bill.
Kelly told The Gazette she was aware of those calls for a veto, but had not yet made a decision either way as she had not yet read through the entire funding package.
"It has not been sent over to the Governor's Office," she said. "I can't really comment on what action I will take when I see it."
Kelly added that she believed it was important for the state to have a school funding package in place, especially since the legislature has adjourned Sine Die, meaning they don't intend to come back in late May. "I've got to take that into consideration when I get this bill and decide what to do."
The governor said, along with special education funding, she will continue to focus on economic development, passing a transportation plan and Medicaid expansion efforts, moving forward.
"Why the legislature can't let this go when nearly every other state in the union, including every state surrounding Kansas — and many administered by Republican governors — is beyond me," Kelly said. "It's well past time for the Kansas legislature to expand Medicaid. That will continue to be a focus. And I'm going to throw special education into that, as part of something that I will never give up on. We owe it to Kansas children to fully fund that."
