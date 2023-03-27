The Emporia State softball team tallied 21 hits across two games as they swept the visiting Lincoln Blue Tigers on Saturday with an 8-0 win in game one and a 9-1 win the game two.
Game One
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Emporia State softball team tallied 21 hits across two games as they swept the visiting Lincoln Blue Tigers on Saturday with an 8-0 win in game one and a 9-1 win the game two.
Game One
Josie Harrison took the ball in game one for the Hornets and held the Blue Tigers without a hit in the first two innings before Emporia State took the lead over Lincoln.
In the bottom of the second inning, three walks loaded the bases with two outs for Alexis Dial who tripled down the right field line to clear the bases for three RBI as the Hornets took a 3-0 lead.
Lincoln tallied their lone hit against Josie Harrison in the third inning but was held scoreless. In the bottom half, Emporia State added two more runs to their total with a two RBI double from Haley Garnett with two outs.
The Hornets added another run in the fourth on an RBI groundout by Lexi Williams and two runs in the fifth inning with an RBI single from Roni Raines and an RBI double from Josie Harrison to clinch the 8-0 win in game one of the doubleheader.
Harrison pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and only one runner to reach scoring position.
Game Two
Emporia State held Lincoln scoreless in the first frame before taking the lead in the bottom half of the inning. With two outs, Abbey Ward tripled into left field before scoring on an RBI single from Sophia Rockhold.
In the second inning, Lincoln recorded three singles but was held without a run by Hornet starting pitcher Jayda VanAckeren.
The Hornets opened up the game in the bottom of the second inning as they exploded offensively for eight runs on eight hits to take a 9-0 lead over the Blue Tigers. The inning was highlighted by six extra-base hits and five different Hornets recording an RBI in the inning.
In the fourth inning, Lincoln scored its first run of the afternoon in the fourth inning but was held scoreless in the fifth by Jayda VanAckeren as the Hornets run-ruled the Blue Tigers.
Eight different Hornets recorded a hit in game two with Josie Harrison leading the way as she went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Alexis Dial, Roni Raines and Abbey Ward each recorded two hits of their own.
VanAckeren pitched five innings and allowed just one run on five hits as she picked up her fifth win of the season.
Emporia State (18-12, 2-4 MIAA) returns to action on Friday, March 31 as they travel to Maryville, Mo. to take on Northwest Missouri in an MIAA doubleheader.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.