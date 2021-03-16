Olpe Schools held a school-wide celebration of last weekend’s boys and girls basketball state championships Monday afternoon.
The two teams paraded into the gym — where their fellow students of all ages sat on the floor and in the stands — one after the other, carrying their trophies.
Principal Shane Clark thanked a litany of people whose behind-the-scenes work made the state championships possible.
“We had a season that we didn’t even think that we would have, and to come home with two state championships is pretty awesome,” Clark said.
Girls head coach Jesse Nelson told the audience of students that his players started honing their basketball skills around the third grade and that this was what led to their success.
“Coach Schmidt and I were standing back at the back and watched everybody come in here and sit down and we thought that on the floor and in the bleachers over here are probably some more champions on down the line,” he said. “Do we have anybody that wants to be a champion?”
In response, a vast majority of elementary-aged hands shot into the air.
Nelson reminded those kids that it was important to work hard for their goals and to take care of their academic responsibilities.
“All of these are not only good students and good on the basketball court, they’re good people at the same time,” he said, indicating his players. “... I can’t think of a group that we’ve had that has set a better example for you.”
Nelson also expressed thanks to his assistant coach Carolyn Davis.
“I have many times in recent years said I wouldn’t want to do this job without her and sometimes I’ve said I’m not sure I could do this job without her,” Nelson said.
He wrapped up his comments by putting Olpe’s feat of winning a football championship, a girls basketball championship and a boys basketball championship this school year into perspective.
“To get a state championship in a year is a really tough thing to do, to get two of them is a really ridiculous thing to do, to get three of them is almost unheard of, and so they leave here with quite a long list of accomplishments,” he said. “They set the bar awful high for the rest of you. We’ll see what you do.”
Boys head coach Chris Schmidt opened his remarks by congratulating Nelson for his 44 years at the helm of the girls program and noted Nelson’s influence on the school and community as a whole.
“He’s been the girls basketball coach for 44 years, but that’s not all: he’s been a coach for all of us and a mentor for all of us,” Schmidt said. “... All of us adults have learned so much from him and a lot of us were here when he taught us so he’s a major, major part of our success in everything we do academically — as he was a counselor here for years and years — and also in athletics, so a big thank you to Jesse Nelson.”
Like Nelson, Schmidt expressed his appreciation for his assistant coach Derek Temeyer.
“He does anything for technology and I know nothing about that, so all of that technology is his stuff,” Schmidt said. “He’s the guy that these kids and other players go to. He’s very good at talking with them. Sometimes I don’t do a very good job of that and he covers me for that.”
Schmidt also thanked the families of the coaches and the administration of the school for making so many things come together to make high school sports succeed in a difficult year.
“They’ve done so many things to help us keep going and if we don’t do those things, we don’t have this opportunity for these kids to be playing sports, so thank you very much,” Schmidt said.
